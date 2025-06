Speckled Wood Butterfly

Speckled Wood Butterflies are usually found in woodland rides and glades, gardens, parks and hedgerows. They can be seen throughout much of Britain, but are considered to be at risk. Their range was drastically reduced in the 19th and early 20th century, but since then they have recolonised most areas where they were once seen.



This specimen was found in the Homestead Park in York when Katharine and I had a walk there on Tuesday.



Ian