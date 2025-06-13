North Eastern Railway Autocar

The top shot was taken last weekend at Pickering railway station when the Autocar was visiting the line. Staff wait for a last minute passenger, despite the train already running very late.



The Autocar was built in 1903 at the carriage works in York. It was one of two experimental vehicles with petrol engines and electric transmission. They are believed to be the first railway vehicles in the world powered by internal combustion engines.



They spent most of their working lives in different parts of Yorkshire, before being withdrawn from service in 1930.



The body of one of them was bought for use as a holiday home near Kirkbymoorside, on the southern edge of the North York Moors, and was fitted with a tin roof and verandah which helped to protect the woodwork from the effects of weather.



In 2003 the body was bought for preservation by Stephen Middleton, a restorer of vintage carriages. He had to source suitable bogies, underframe and a modern diesel engine to power it, to recreate a modern impression of what the original would have been like. Much of the work was carried out on the Embsay and Bolton Abbey Railway.



The lower shot shows it in 2006 in store at Bolton Abbey railway station, before restoration began - one of my earliest attempts at digital photography.



