Paint it Blue (and Yellow)

This weekend has been the annual diesel gala on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, so on Thursday I went to Pickering to take photos of the locomotives visiting for the weekend.



This collage shows three 1960s vintage diesel locomotives, all painted in the standard colours of the late 1960s, and with the yellow end that was regarded as an essential safety feature to warn track workers of an approaching train.



In the early 1960s new diesel locomotives were built in large numbers, to get rid of steam locomotives as soon as possible. Different parts of the country ended up with different designs for the same jobs, which to an extent perpetuated regional differences inherited when the railways were nationalised in the late 1940s.



The top shot shows a Class 33 locomotive, one of 98 built for use on the Southern Region.



The middle shot shows a Class 55, one of only 22 built for use on the top expresses of the East Coast mainline. When built it was amongst the most powerful single unit locomotives in the world.



The lower shot shows the class 50, with 50 being built in 1967 - 1968 for use between Crewe and Glasgow, until the line could be electrified.



These three shots show the typical appearance of UK diesel locomotives in the late 1960s and 1970s. Fortunately in more recently there are a huge number of varied colour schemes, adding to the interest of what can be seen on a modern railway journey.



Ian