Pickering Beck by fishers
Photo 3249

Pickering Beck

Between trains at the North Yorkshire Moors diesel gala, I took the opportunity to enjoy short walks in different directions, but one of the routes gave me a 'senior moment'.

I could remember the start of a footpath south-west of the railway station, and I could remember it quite a way north of the railway station as it ran up the valley, but not where it ran between those parts.

For one of the diesel departures, I went through the car park and there it was - a small bridge over Pickering Beck onto the path whose route I had forgotten. So, a few minutes later, after the train departure and a few photos taken, I went over the footbridge onto a lovely tree lined track which ran north and south beside Pickering Beck, and this is the view looking south along the beck.

How could I have forgotten such a beautiful place for a walk?

Ian
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
