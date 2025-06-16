Mountain Bluet

This Mountain Bluet (also known as perennial cornflower), was one of a wide variety of flowers that Katharine and I saw on our Moorsbus trip to Guisborough yesterday.



We spent quite a lot of time in the grounds of the ruins of Gisborough Priory. Not a lot of the priory has survived, but the area immediately to the south of the priory is now a renovated garden that improves year by year. When we first visited many years ago, the gardens had suffered a long period of neglect, but volunteers have since formed the Gisborough Priory Project, and their efforts have transformed the gardens.



Guisborough is a most interesting place to explore, with a fascinating selection of historic buildings, and a friendly welcome from locals. Well worth the rather long Moorsbus ride to get there.



Ian