Monk's Walk, Gisborough Priory Garden

Despite the name, this walk wasn't created until after the dissolution of the monsateries in the late 1530s. Following the dissolution, the land came into the ownership of the Challoner family. They didn't move to Guisborough until the 1650s, and it wasn't until the 1700s that the Monk's Walk was completed as part of a major redesign of the garden. This type of garden feature was quite popular at the time.



The Monk's Walk is a diamond shaped walk, formed by two quite closely spaced rows of trees. As you follow the walk there are interesting glimpses of both the priory ruins and other surrounding features.



In 2007 Gisborough Priory Project signed a lease with the landowner and were able to begin work on the Gardens, and one of their first objectives was to restore the badly overgrown Monk's Walk.



In the first two years volunteers, with the help of the community payback unit of the Probation Service, put in over 7000 hours of work clearing the site. It is now a lovely peaceful place, with a large grass area in the centre of the diamond shaped walk.



Ian