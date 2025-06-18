Information Board

Sometimes, it is the details that you see that add interest, and that was the case here with this information board in the Market Place in Guisborough.



The surround of this is rather special - footprints up the left hand side of the frame, plants up the right. An image of Gisborough Priory above the information, and a rucksack resting against the bottom of the left hand support. It summarised some of what Guisborough is now about.



The information on this side of the board is about walks in the woodland to the south of Guisborough, while on the other side is a map of the town and locations on the town trail.



Guisborough is an interesting town to explore, and the town trail takes in some intriguing locations, including obvious visitor attractions like the Priory ruins and gardens.



As far as walks are concerned it is a good place for walks, with the steep edge to the south of the town leading up onto open moorland. there are several super walks across this moorland where a different Moorsbus can be found at Danby or Castleton for the journey back home. Sadly I would struggle with those walks now - one of the penalties of increasing age.



The Cleveland Way long distance path runs east to west through Guisborough Woods on its long route from Filey and around the edge of the Moors to Helmsley.



Ian