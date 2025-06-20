Previous
Hoverfly by fishers
Photo 3254

Hoverfly

Very warm here in York today, so my walk was quite hard work. I only walked as far as the Homestead Park (around a mile from home). I then spent time testing the comfort of several of the benches in various parts of the park (or at least that was my excuse!). I also took quite a few photos (another good excuse to stop and rest).

This shot was taken near the pond. I'm not sure if the flower is blackberry or bramble, but its visitor is a hoverfly.

Ian
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice nature spot. We have been in North Bay, Scarborough all week. Blissful 18-21° all week. Now driving back to 34° in the south 🥵🥵 Wish we could have stayed longer!!
June 20th, 2025  
Pat
Your testing the benches comment made me laugh!
Such a lovely detailed capture here of both flower and hoverfly.
June 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful capture of this beautiful flower enticing the hoverfly to its stamens and pollen ! FAV.I am afraid the heat is too much for me to even contemplated going out , but a gentle walk with bench stops along the way , does sound a civil way to do it !
June 20th, 2025  
