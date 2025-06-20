Hoverfly

Very warm here in York today, so my walk was quite hard work. I only walked as far as the Homestead Park (around a mile from home). I then spent time testing the comfort of several of the benches in various parts of the park (or at least that was my excuse!). I also took quite a few photos (another good excuse to stop and rest).



This shot was taken near the pond. I'm not sure if the flower is blackberry or bramble, but its visitor is a hoverfly.



Ian