Previous
Agave Leaved Sea Holly by fishers
Photo 3255

Agave Leaved Sea Holly

My plant identifier suggests that this is Agave-leaved sea holly, and several of these plants surround the rock fountain in the Homestead Park in York. Sadly the fountain is currently turned off, presumably because of the Yorkshire Water drought announcement.

This plant had a visitor - a yellow ladybird with black spots. I've no idea what it's called, but I was pleased to see it in this scene.

Seen yesterday on my walk to Homestead Park, and with a convenient bench to sit and enjoy the plants in the circle garden.

Ian
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
891% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice shot😊
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact