Agave Leaved Sea Holly

My plant identifier suggests that this is Agave-leaved sea holly, and several of these plants surround the rock fountain in the Homestead Park in York. Sadly the fountain is currently turned off, presumably because of the Yorkshire Water drought announcement.



This plant had a visitor - a yellow ladybird with black spots. I've no idea what it's called, but I was pleased to see it in this scene.



Seen yesterday on my walk to Homestead Park, and with a convenient bench to sit and enjoy the plants in the circle garden.



