Frilly Poppy by fishers
Photo 3256

Frilly Poppy

Still in the Homestead Park in York, and I rather liked this pink frilly poppy. It is quite surprising just how many varieties and colours of poppy that can be seen now in our parks and gardens.

Ian
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! such a beauty , looking so proud with all its petals and serrated edges ! A gorgeous pink colour ! fav
June 22nd, 2025  
