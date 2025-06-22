Sign up
Photo 3256
Frilly Poppy
Still in the Homestead Park in York, and I rather liked this pink frilly poppy. It is quite surprising just how many varieties and colours of poppy that can be seen now in our parks and gardens.
Ian
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! such a beauty , looking so proud with all its petals and serrated edges ! A gorgeous pink colour ! fav
June 22nd, 2025
