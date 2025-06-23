Previous
Grass
Grass

Our Moorsbus trip this week was a little more complicated than most, but our objective was a ride on a double deck bus over Blakey Ridge. We caught it at Kirkbymoorside, got a seat upstairs and enjoyed the wonderful views as we passed through Hutton le Hole, over the Moors and dropped down into Castleton and Danby, where we had several hours at the Moors Centre.

Our return trip later in the afternoon was again on the upper deck of the double deck bus, which carried us on the reverse of the morning route and then on into Pickering to catch a bus back to York.

Our time at Danby Moors Centre included a walk around Crow Wood, looking at the various features there. At the upper part of the wood, we found one of several new benches which have been put around the site, so Katharine and I decided to test it. While enjoying our rest, I was looking into the field above the wood, and spotted this. I hope you too enjoy the view from our bench!

23rd June 2025

