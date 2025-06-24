New Art Trail, Danby

As we wandered around the grounds at Danby Moors Centre, we discovered a new art trail - a collection of decorated wooden posts - and this collage shows five of them. I don't know if these are all that there are, but they are the only ones that we saw.
Each piece has a word along each edge. What I didn't realise until I looked at Katharine's photos earlier this afternoon was that the word was different on each edge, so I will have to descover the rest of the words on our next visit.
The words visible in these shots, from left to right, are: sight, taste, touch, spirit and sound.
This is the latest of several art projects in the grounds of the Moors Centre. Last year we saw the Movement Mosaics ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2024-10-31 ) and this visit we discoverd two that we had missed last year.
In Crow Wood there are miniature houses, and across the road a large dragon. The Moors centre sells a childrens story book about the houses and dragon.
There are other art features as well, for example a carved arch at the entrance to Crow Wood, and a metal gate decorated with bluebells.
Other facilities have been updated as well. The cafe has moved up market, with table service, and now run by the people who run The Truffled Hog in Stokesley.
We had a very interesting day, with a much longer visit to Danby than we could with the Moorsbus timetable that operated last year.