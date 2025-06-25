The 'Wish Dragon'

The 'Wish Dragon' is a 5 metre long sculpture, carved from oak and boasting metal scales, which was commissioned by the North York Moors National Park and which complements other wildlife sculptures along the Riverside Trail at The Moors Centre, Danby. The sculpture was carved by Whitby based chainsaw sculptor Steve Iredale with local Egton Blacksmith, James Godbold creating the metal work.



It is very popular with children visiting the centre, and makes a great climbing frame for the more adventurous youngsters.



To the right is a conveniently placed picnic table where parents can sit and watch while children play.



Above the picnic table is a circle of tall posts leaning outwards. This is part of the National Park Dark Skies initiative. You can stand and lean back against a post and get a quite comfortable view of the night sky (at the right time of day). They are also quite good for watching clouds drift past during daylight hours.



However there is a far more sinister explanation - the posts are where the dragon ties tasty looking humans that come within his grasp, and the picnic table is where he eats them when he needs a snack!



Ian