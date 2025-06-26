Marigold Flowers

Part of an ever changing display of plants in the Eddible Garden part of the Museum Gardens in York, yesterday afternoon.



There is now quite a variety of flowers to be seen in and close to the Museum Gardens. A wildflower meadow is growing behind the Art Gallery, the Edible Garden has quite a variety of plands and flowers, as does the rest of the Museum Gardens, and just outside the Museum Gardens, along the bank below the city walls is another quite different wildflower meadow. It is a short but very varied walk to see all these displays.



Ian