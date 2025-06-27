Previous
Viper's bugloss by fishers
Photo 3261

Viper's bugloss

The online plant identifier that I use identifies this attractive cluster of flowers as Viper's bugloss. Not a plant I am familiar with, but one which I thought rather attractive.

I found it in the wildflower garden at the rear of York Art gallery earlier today. It was the only one of it's type that I could see in the garden.

Ian
27th June 2025

