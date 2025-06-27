Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3261
Viper's bugloss
The online plant identifier that I use identifies this attractive cluster of flowers as Viper's bugloss. Not a plant I am familiar with, but one which I thought rather attractive.
I found it in the wildflower garden at the rear of York Art gallery earlier today. It was the only one of it's type that I could see in the garden.
Ian
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3261
photos
94
followers
33
following
893% complete
View this month »
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
3261
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
27th June 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
flowers
,
viper's bugloss
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close