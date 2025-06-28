Previous
Katharine and I had a trip to Clarence Gardens in York. They are quite close to the hospital and only a short walk from where I used to work when employed by Nestle. It is a number of years since our last visit, and much had changed.

A few days ago there was an item in the local media about a new sculpture in these gardens, so we went for a look and to take a few photos.

There are other features of interest, including a small and varied display of roses. Roses seem to have vanished from many of York's parks and gardens, but they have survived here. I rather liked the colour of this one, so here it is for you to enjoy.

Ian
