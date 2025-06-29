Hydrangea

A new location for today's photo. After a look at the new sculpture and a walk around Clarence Gardens we wanted to get to the Museum Gardens. The nearest way involved walking by busy roads, which is never very pleasant, so instead we walked through the grounds of the now disused Bootham Park Hospital - a lovely quiet place to walk and not a lot longer than the road route.



We spotted this rather nicely coloured hydrangea close to the hospital buildings, so here it is.



Sorry for the later than usual post, we have only just got home from our latest Moorsbus trip.



Ian