Hydrangea by fishers
Photo 3263

Hydrangea

A new location for today's photo. After a look at the new sculpture and a walk around Clarence Gardens we wanted to get to the Museum Gardens. The nearest way involved walking by busy roads, which is never very pleasant, so instead we walked through the grounds of the now disused Bootham Park Hospital - a lovely quiet place to walk and not a lot longer than the road route.

We spotted this rather nicely coloured hydrangea close to the hospital buildings, so here it is.

Sorry for the later than usual post, we have only just got home from our latest Moorsbus trip.

Ian
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 29th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such a delightful color combo
June 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely full frame fav
June 29th, 2025  
