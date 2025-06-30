Marsh Thistle

Our Moorsbus trip this weekend involved a short walk near Rievaulx Abbey. It was a warm day, so we needed to be careful to find a walk with some shelter. We started from Rievaulx Abbey and walked up the valley to Bow Bridge where we crossed the River Rye, before walking back down the valley, past the Abbey on a path on Ashberry Hill, where we found a well placed memorial bench with super views down the valley. We continued our walk and crossed the River Rye on Rievaulx Bridge before a short road walk back to Rievaulx Abbey, and a lovely drink of tea amongst the abbey ruins.



This thistle was in a field with an interesting selection of plant life shortly after crossing Bow Bridge.



Ian