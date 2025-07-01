Previous
Ryedale by fishers
Photo 3265

Ryedale

The valley of the River Rye is steep sided and flat bottomed. Our weekend walk was mainly on the valley bottom, but as we passed Rievaulx abbey the path rose up and around the side of Ashberry Hill, where we found a memorial bench with some lovely views.

This shot looks south-east along the valley towards the Duncombe Park Estate. The River Rye flows between the double curved line of trees in the foreground towards the left.

It was really nice to see the area around the bench had been kept neat and tidy, with nettles cut back. It shows care for the person who was commemorated by the bench, and for visitors who use it. It is quite sad to see memorial benches when they look abandoned and overgrown.

Ian
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
894% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such lovely rolling greens
July 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact