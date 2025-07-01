Ryedale

The valley of the River Rye is steep sided and flat bottomed. Our weekend walk was mainly on the valley bottom, but as we passed Rievaulx abbey the path rose up and around the side of Ashberry Hill, where we found a memorial bench with some lovely views.



This shot looks south-east along the valley towards the Duncombe Park Estate. The River Rye flows between the double curved line of trees in the foreground towards the left.



It was really nice to see the area around the bench had been kept neat and tidy, with nettles cut back. It shows care for the person who was commemorated by the bench, and for visitors who use it. It is quite sad to see memorial benches when they look abandoned and overgrown.



Ian