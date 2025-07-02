Rievaulx Abbey

Our walk at the weekend started and ended at Rievaulx Abbey, the end of the walk involving a drink from the cafe before a wander around the ruins, before we caught our next Moorsbus.



It is a fascinating experience to wander amongst the ruins of what must have been a magnificent set of buildings before King Henry VIII and the dissolution of the monasteries, when between 1536 and 1541 monasteries were disbanded, their assets confiscated, and their inhabitants dispossessed.



It is rather surprising that so much of the abbey church, shown in this shot, should survive - though much less of the nave area of the church (off the left of this shot) survives. Anything of value, like the lead from the roofs, was stripped and reused elsewhere. Even some of the stone was later used in the buildings in the hamlet of Rievaulx.



Ian