Fairy Tower

Today’s collage looks back a few days to when Katharine and I had a trip to Clarence Gardens in York to see a newly unveiled sculpture - a Fairy Tower.



Originally planned to stand near the pavilion, its location was moved further towards the children’s play area when it was realised that the area around the pavilion was the site of a Roman burial ground.



The bronze tower features sculpted images of fairies, puppets, people and animals and is crowned with a three-dimensional figure of the ‘Fairy Queen of the Groves’ flying away on the back of a winged pig.



It is the work of Graham Ibbeson who has created more than 30 public commissions throughout the UK. His works include the Eric Morecambe statue in Morecambe, the Laurel & Hardy statue in Ulverston and Fred Truman statue in Skipton. He also created the first 30 lifelike mannequins in the original experience at the Jorvik Viking Centre in Coppergate that opened in 1984.



Ian