Rowntree

This is one of the latest pieces of street art to be seen in York city centre, and this time it marks the association and significance of the Rowntree family, both to York and nationally. It can be found in North Street Gardens. The gardens are on land given to the city by the Joseph Rowntree Village Trust.



The new mural is painted on the riverside wall and is a very long narrow feature, so I've done a drastic edit to make the detail visible. The Rowntree name is at the centre of the mural, with the top two images to the left of the name in the original, and the bottom two images to the right of the name in the original.



The top left image reflects the role of the Rowntree family in cocoa, chocolate and sugar confectionaty making in York, which grew from a small local business before becoming a national and then international business, before it was taken over by Nestle in 1988, costing them £4.5 billion.



The top right image reflects research and publications instigated by Joseph Rowntree, including a major study of poverty in the city, and a detailed study of the Hungate area. His research played a role in the development of social housing in York, and contributed to the national establishment of the Old Age Pension.



I'm not sure what the bottom left image is supposed to signify, but to me it speaks of strength in working together.



The bottom right image points to the origin of the Rowntree name - Rowan Tree.



Not only was Joseph Rowntree an important social reformer, but he was at the forefront in providing for the needs of his employees, with housing for them in New Earswick village, medical and dental facilities on the factory site, a dining block providing meals for staff at a very reasonable price, and sports facilities nearby.



2025 marks the centenary of the death of Joseph Rowntree, and it is being marked by a number of events in the city, including this mural.



Ian