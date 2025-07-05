Previous
Marble Run by fishers
Probably the largest marble run I have ever seen, in one of the woodland areas in the Homestead Park today, the first of two days of the Homestead Park Festival. As you can see, lots of children are having fun here.

This was one of the last parts of the event that we discovered, when we were on our way to the exit onto Clifton Ings. This gate isn't normally open so it was nice to do a slightly different walk to get home.

We were very impressed by the variety of things taking place, the involvement of local people taking part in the events, and the good friendly atmosphere. This is the first festival held in the Homestead Park, and it marks the centenary of the death of Joseph Rowntree. It was the garden of his mansion which forms the park. A lot of thought, organisation and creativity had gone into creating the event, which to us seems a great success.

