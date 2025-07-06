Slumbering Giants

Today was the second and final day of the Duncombe Park Steam & Vintage Rally at Helmsley, and has become traditional for us, we had the opportunity to see many of the historic vehicles leaving Duncombe Park while we waited for our Moorsbus back to York.



Here two of the steam traction engines can be seen on the back of a low-loader taking a relaxing trip back to their base.



It is impressive to see the traction engines in steam, but this seems to be less common now than a few years ago, and certainly many travel to and from events on low-loaders like this.



It looks like it could be a busy couple of days, with over 90 photos taken in just under an hour while watching the vintage vehicles.



Ian