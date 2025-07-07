Ford Model T Truck

Not all the vintage vehicles at Duncombe Park left on trailers, this beautifully restored Ford Model T Truck left under its own power. It is a vehicle with a fascinating background. This is an extract rom a newspaper article about its restoration:



" Robert Midgley and his son, Tim, have restored an original Ford Model T in memory of Robert’s great grandfather, Robert Midgeley senior.



The pair, who run a local vintage vehicle restoration business, bought the Model T – dubbed the ‘universal car’ by its creator, Henry Ford – in 2005.



Dating back to 1916, the vehicle was purchased as a rolling chassis and Tim and Robert, with help from Robert’s father, Peter, converted the Model T into a pickup and restored it to its former glory.



Explaining the inspiration for the restoration, Robert, 54, said: 'My great grandfather, who was also called Robert Midgley, managed a haulage and coal business at the turn of the last century'.



He used a Ford Model T for his coal run in the 1920s, and this inspired us to restore an original in his memory. "



Ian



