Previous
Ford Model T Truck by fishers
Photo 3271

Ford Model T Truck

Not all the vintage vehicles at Duncombe Park left on trailers, this beautifully restored Ford Model T Truck left under its own power. It is a vehicle with a fascinating background. This is an extract rom a newspaper article about its restoration:

" Robert Midgley and his son, Tim, have restored an original Ford Model T in memory of Robert’s great grandfather, Robert Midgeley senior.

The pair, who run a local vintage vehicle restoration business, bought the Model T – dubbed the ‘universal car’ by its creator, Henry Ford – in 2005.

Dating back to 1916, the vehicle was purchased as a rolling chassis and Tim and Robert, with help from Robert’s father, Peter, converted the Model T into a pickup and restored it to its former glory.

Explaining the inspiration for the restoration, Robert, 54, said: 'My great grandfather, who was also called Robert Midgley, managed a haulage and coal business at the turn of the last century'.

He used a Ford Model T for his coal run in the 1920s, and this inspired us to restore an original in his memory. "

Ian

7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great bit of history and a beautifully restored model ! ( looks as if never carried a lump of coal !! ha) FAV
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact