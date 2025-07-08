Previous
Replica Traction Engine by fishers
Replica Traction Engine

One of the steam traction engines that we saw leaving Duncombe Park under its own steam was this reduced scale replica of a Burrell Road Locomotive.

For those who wish to build their own steam traction engine can now buy them in kit form, ready to build, but which are quite expensive.

The registration plate (on the chimney) shows this only registered this year, so it could be brand new, or it might just have been re-registered.

I like that I caught the young girl in pink taking a shot of this marvellous machine with her mobile phone.

Ian
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Super! I have a pal who owns a steamie like this only bigger who tours vintage fetes and events. Exciting things to see!
July 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great capture and the added bonus of the girl in pink :)
July 8th, 2025  
