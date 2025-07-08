Replica Traction Engine

One of the steam traction engines that we saw leaving Duncombe Park under its own steam was this reduced scale replica of a Burrell Road Locomotive.



For those who wish to build their own steam traction engine can now buy them in kit form, ready to build, but which are quite expensive.



The registration plate (on the chimney) shows this only registered this year, so it could be brand new, or it might just have been re-registered.



I like that I caught the young girl in pink taking a shot of this marvellous machine with her mobile phone.



