Photo 3272
Replica Traction Engine
One of the steam traction engines that we saw leaving Duncombe Park under its own steam was this reduced scale replica of a Burrell Road Locomotive.
For those who wish to build their own steam traction engine can now buy them in kit form, ready to build, but which are quite expensive.
The registration plate (on the chimney) shows this only registered this year, so it could be brand new, or it might just have been re-registered.
I like that I caught the young girl in pink taking a shot of this marvellous machine with her mobile phone.
Ian
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Tags
traction engine
,
helmsley
,
moorsbus
,
duncombe park steam & vintage rally
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Super! I have a pal who owns a steamie like this only bigger who tours vintage fetes and events. Exciting things to see!
July 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great capture and the added bonus of the girl in pink :)
July 8th, 2025
