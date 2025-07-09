Time to Celebrate

A different and rather more modern form of transport today, and preparation for a celebration.



This Class 91 electric locomotive is on the turntable in the National Railway Museum in York, but just for two days. It has recently had an overhaul and has been decorated with a vinyl wrap with illustrations of locomotives that are part of the railway museum collection.



A ceremony was held yesterday morning where the new decoration was unveiled, as was a gold coloured nameplate 'National Railway Museum 50 Years 1975 - 2025'. This is the latest locomotive to mark a railway museum anniversary, previous examples marking 10 years and 40 years.



On Thursday this locomotive will be back at work on the main line on services between York and London and Leeds and London, so if you use those routes, watch out for it.



The actual 50th anniversary of the opening of the railway museum is on September 27th this year, a date which also marks the 200th anniversary of the first commercial passenger railway in the world - the Stockton and Darlington Railway. I have no doubt that this locomotive will be involved in some of the events to celebrate the opening of that railway.



Ian



