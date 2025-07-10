Sign up
Photo 3274
Peace Rose
One of the roses in a display of peace roses in the Memorial Gardens on Leeman Road, York.
The bed of peace roses was planted to mark the International Year of Peace in 1986.
Ian
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Tags
yellow
,
york
,
peace
,
rose
,
memorial gardens
