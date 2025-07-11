Previous
St Mary's Abbey, York by fishers
Photo 3275

St Mary's Abbey, York

St Mary’s Abbey was first built in 1088. The ruins we now see are all that remains of one of the wealthiest and most powerful Benedictine monasteries in England.

Its story ties together two of the most important events in English history: it was begun by William the Conqueror to reinforce his hold on the north after 1066 and ended by Henry the Eighth as a consequence of his Reformation of the church.

The abbey estate occupied the entire site of the Museum Gardens and the abbot was one of the most powerful clergymen of his day, on a par with the Archbishop of York. In medieval York, the abbey sat opposite and mirrored the Minster: two great buildings dedicated to worship.

The monks would spend their days working in abbey administration, copying books, trading with merchants, providing food and supplies for the monastery, managing the abbey’s estates and helping the poor.

This part of the abbey is part of the nave of the abbey church, and is the largest part of the ruins to survice.

I was in the city centre yesterday and as it got rather hot I found a bench in the shade of part of the ruins, from which I could enjoy looking at the rest of the ruins. Despite the destruction of much of the church by the followers of Henry VIII, there is still much of interest to see, and some of the intricate stone carving can still be admired.

Ian
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Quite well preserved considering its history. Hot here too. 32° currently 🫠
July 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture that shows off the details...What a great piece of history.
July 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely pov
July 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Slendid
July 11th, 2025  
