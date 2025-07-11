St Mary's Abbey, York

St Mary’s Abbey was first built in 1088. The ruins we now see are all that remains of one of the wealthiest and most powerful Benedictine monasteries in England.



Its story ties together two of the most important events in English history: it was begun by William the Conqueror to reinforce his hold on the north after 1066 and ended by Henry the Eighth as a consequence of his Reformation of the church.



The abbey estate occupied the entire site of the Museum Gardens and the abbot was one of the most powerful clergymen of his day, on a par with the Archbishop of York. In medieval York, the abbey sat opposite and mirrored the Minster: two great buildings dedicated to worship.



The monks would spend their days working in abbey administration, copying books, trading with merchants, providing food and supplies for the monastery, managing the abbey’s estates and helping the poor.



This part of the abbey is part of the nave of the abbey church, and is the largest part of the ruins to survice.



I was in the city centre yesterday and as it got rather hot I found a bench in the shade of part of the ruins, from which I could enjoy looking at the rest of the ruins. Despite the destruction of much of the church by the followers of Henry VIII, there is still much of interest to see, and some of the intricate stone carving can still be admired.



Ian