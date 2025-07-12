Sunflower

There is now a splendid display of sunflowers in the Edible Garden part of the Museum Gardens in York.



The Edible Garden is located in the York Museum Gardens and was planted in July 2015. The design of the Edible Garden is based on the principles of permaculture and forest gardening, exploring our relationship with food and the future of crop production. It features plants that have an edible component and are both attractive and useful – valuable qualities as home gardens become smaller and people search for multi-functional plants.



The wonderful array of trees, shrubs, herbaceous plants and bulbs includes unusual species such as Feijoa sellowiana (Pineapple guave) and Szechuan Pepper (Zanthoxylum simulans) alongside more familiar herbs, fruits and vegetables (Mint, Marjoram, Thyme, Redcurrants, Rhubarb, Sea Kale, Jerusalem Artichokes).



Ian