Rainbow of Ribbons

This rainbow of ribbons is part of a fund raising event for our local hospice - St Leonards Hospice. It decorates a wall in the Museum Gardens between the abbey ruins and St Olave’s Church in Marygate. The hospice website gives the following information about the event:



“Celebrating and remembering the people we love.



Whether you want to celebrate an occasion, say thank you or dedicate a ribbon in memory of someone special, you can brighten up our community this summer as part of the 2025 Rainbow of Ribbons.



Once you’ve chosen your ribbon colour, made your donation and added your dedication, your ribbon will be handwritten and placed on display at your chosen location.



The locations this year are York Museum Gardens, St Leonard’s Hospice York, Easingwold Market Place, Selby Abbey, Helmsley Walled Garden and Pocklington St Leonard’s Hospice shop.



Your ribbons create a wonderful spectacle for all to see in our community. At the same time, your donation will help more patients, families and carers get the expert care and support they need, when they need it most.”



A very worthwhile cause I’m sure you will agree.



Ian