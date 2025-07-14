Grasshopper

A photo from our daughter Louise, taken in her garden, this grasshopper was sat on the seat of her picnic table.



We struggled a little to identify it initially, thinking it might be a cricket. We did discover that there are 23 species of cricket, and 11 species of grasshoppers in the UK.



Louise found this online: "The insect in the photo is a grasshopper. Based on its physical features — such as the strong hind legs adapted for jumping, short antennae, and the overall body shape — it appears to be a short-horned grasshopper from the family Acrididae".



So unless anyone knows better, we will go with that. If we are wrong, do let us know (and we will blame AI for our error!)



Ian