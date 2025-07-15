Sign up
Previous
Photo 3279
Tin Men
I've seen a shop window display in Helmsley with a tin man on several occasions, and I thought what a wonderful character he was, so I was quite pleased to find this group of tin men outside the Ginger Bear gift shop at the weekend.
Ian
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3279
photos
94
followers
34
following
898% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
13th July 2025 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
helmsley
,
moorsbus
,
tin men
,
ginger bear gift shop
