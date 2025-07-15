Previous
Tin Men by fishers
Photo 3279

Tin Men

I've seen a shop window display in Helmsley with a tin man on several occasions, and I thought what a wonderful character he was, so I was quite pleased to find this group of tin men outside the Ginger Bear gift shop at the weekend.

Ian
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact