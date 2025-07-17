Rain at Last!

Yesterday was a day with showery rain for much of the afternoon and evening, and a short but heavy downpour in the evening.



This shot shows the rain pouring down our front window, with the pink blobs being Queen Elizabeth roses in our front garden.



This has been a very unusual sight this year, with long dry spells and much warmer than normal.



Yesterday's rain fell on St Swithin's Day, and according to traditional folklore, whatever the weather is like on St Swithin's Day - whether rain or sunshine - it will continue for the next 40 days and 40 nights. There is no statistical truth in this, but the pattern of weather established by mid July does tend to persist for some weeks after then.



Today York is dry and sunny, though not as hot as it has been recently - a lovely day, although we could do with a lot more rain to help solve the drought problem.



