If I was chosing a place on the North York Moors to see heather, it wouldn't be Sutton Bank. But as I turned east from the escarpment on my walk last weekend, there were a few small patches.amongst the other plants.

This is a patch of bell heather, a little past its best, but still displaying its lovely rich colour.

There were also patches of ling nearby, just beginning to flower, and a paler colour than the bell heather. Quite soon large areas of the Moors will be covered in the beautiful pale purple of ling heather, a spectacular sight.

Ian
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

