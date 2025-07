Bee on a Teasel

Lots of insects to be seen on my short walk near Sutton Bank last weekend. I rather liked watching this bee on a teasel, slowly making its way around and around the flower, far too absorbed in its work to be distracted by me taking photos.



Amazingly there are over 250 species of bee in the UK, with the most popular being the honey bee, which helps create an excess of honey from which humans benefit.



Ian