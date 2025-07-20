Previous
Raindrops on Roses by fishers
Photo 3284

Raindrops on Roses

Taken yesterday, just after 6pm, with rain having fallen for much of the day - a total of 27.2mm (just over an inch) fell during the day.

Here it falls onto new growth on the Queen Elizabeth roses in our front garden. It is nice to see the new growth, the roses have suffered in the long period of hot dry weather that we have had in York.

The rain has continued today, though it was more intermittent, ant there has been less - only 10.6mm (0.4 inch) - and it didn't stop us having a trip on the Moorsbus today.

Ian
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delightful ! the freshness after the rain , raindrops and a strand of spider's web , and the softness of the bokeh background ! fav
July 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lots of neat details
July 20th, 2025  
