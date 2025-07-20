Raindrops on Roses

Taken yesterday, just after 6pm, with rain having fallen for much of the day - a total of 27.2mm (just over an inch) fell during the day.



Here it falls onto new growth on the Queen Elizabeth roses in our front garden. It is nice to see the new growth, the roses have suffered in the long period of hot dry weather that we have had in York.



The rain has continued today, though it was more intermittent, ant there has been less - only 10.6mm (0.4 inch) - and it didn't stop us having a trip on the Moorsbus today.



Ian