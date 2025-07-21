Jackdaw

Another weekend and another Moorsbus trip. We arrived in Helmsley shortly after 10:20, so with almost 40 minutes to wait for our next bus, we had a short walk to look at the flowers on display in the allotment off Castlegate, and then to the picnic area near the castle car park.



Here there are often birds wandering round below the tables, looking for any scraps of food dropped by those careless humans. On a badly weathered tree stump stood this Jackdaw, as if he was posing for my camera.



The Jackdaw is a smaller relative of the crow and the raven. It is a bird of woodland, parkland, coasts and urban areas. It nests in holes in trees, and on cliffs and buildings; sometimes it will even nest in chimneys! It eats invertebrates, fruit, seeds and carrion, and occasionally takes eggs and nestlings. A sociable bird, the jackdaw can be seen in flocks, often performing aerial acrobatics or repeating its short, loud 'kya' call. Jackdaws mate for life, pairing-up during their first year, but not mating until the year after. The pair will often sit next to each other, preening.



Ian