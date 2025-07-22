Seave Green Farm, Bilsdale

Sometimes things don’t go quite to plan, and our Moorsbus outing last weekend was an example of that. Our plan after arriving in Helmsley was to catch a service to Sutton Bank, do a short walk there and then catch an early afternoon bus up Bilsdale (for the lovely views) and on to Stokesley, and a short wander along Levenside. Sadly, the bus that would have taken us to Sutton Bank was running an hour late, so we decided to walk from Helmsley to Rievaulx Abbey instead. It forms the first three miles of the 110 miles of the Cleveland Way (or the last three, depending on which direction you take).



The bus we had planned to catch from Sutton Bank to Stokesley picked us up at Rievaulx Abbey after our lunch break, for a lovely ride north. Bilsdale is a quite narrow steep sided valley with the road meandering its way past attractive countryside.



This shot was taken at Seave Green, just north of Chop Gate, a small hamlet which consists mainly of farms, a church, a chapel, and Bilsdale Hall. This is Seave Green Farm, which has undergone a lot of change in recent years. The large central building is the old farmhouse, while some of the smaller farm buildings around have been converted to accommodation. Extensive lawns and other features suggest it is no longer used as a farm.



The late running bus made up a lot of time by reducing its break time at Sutton Bank to the legal minimum, and by mid afternoon was almost on time. So, not the day we had planned, but even so very enjoyable, with some nice photo opportunities.



Ian