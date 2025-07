3D Art

For three weekends this month, a disused office block in York city centre has been used to display street art, with four floors displaying art.



This is the third year that the exhibition has taken place in the same building, but now under the title Vandalfest 2025. This year there was a much wider range of art. I really liked the displays of 3D printer art. and this shot shows two views of one of the rather eye catching exhibits.



Ian