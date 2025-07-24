Birds

Part of Vandalfest 2025, a street art display in a disused office block in the centre of York, and occupying 4 floors of the building.



This artwork was on part of the walls of the stairwell, with two security cameras used as the heads of the birds. It was part of a larger display, but I couldn't get the whole painting in one shot.



This event is in its third year. Admission is free, but donations for SASH (Safe and Sound Homes) are encouraged. This is a registered charity operating in North and East Yorkshire that helps young people aged 16-25 who are experiencing homelessness. SASH provides safe accommodation and support to help them live independently.



Ian