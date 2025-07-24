Previous
Birds by fishers
Part of Vandalfest 2025, a street art display in a disused office block in the centre of York, and occupying 4 floors of the building.

This artwork was on part of the walls of the stairwell, with two security cameras used as the heads of the birds. It was part of a larger display, but I couldn't get the whole painting in one shot.

This event is in its third year. Admission is free, but donations for SASH (Safe and Sound Homes) are encouraged. This is a registered charity operating in North and East Yorkshire that helps young people aged 16-25 who are experiencing homelessness. SASH provides safe accommodation and support to help them live independently.

Ian
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a terrifying painting.....

Sounds like the exhibition is good for raising money for an excellent cause.
July 24th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Very funny. Nice shot.
July 24th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Neat shot and find. fv!
July 24th, 2025  
