Room K, by Chu

Still at Vandalfest 2025, a street art display in a disused office block in the centre of York, and occupying 4 floors of the building, and this room was a flashback to the 1960s and OpArt.



Op art, short for optical art, is an art style that uses geometric patterns and contrasting colors (often black and white) to create optical illusions, often giving the impression of movement or blurring. It emerged in the 1960s and is characterized by abstract patterns that play with the viewer's perception.



This is a 2016 piece created by Chu, who is from Bristol. The effects created by using different lenses is quite impressive, though this shot shows the room as it is, without effects.



Ian