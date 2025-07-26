Ouse Bridge, York

Another of the benefits of a visit to Vandalfest 2025 was the opportunity to enjoy the views over parts of York city centre from the office windows.



This shot shows the view over Ouse Bridge, and it is quite an unusual scene, with very few vehicles or pedestrians crossing the bridge - it is usually much more busy than this. Indeed, the bus would normally be in a queue of traffic towards traffic lights where it is on the bridge.



There has been a bridge on this site since Viking times, over 1000 years, and it has been rebuilt several times during that period. The latest rebuild was in 1821. For much of its history it was the only bridge over the river, so of enormous importance. Even today there are only six road bridges within the expanded city boundaries.



Across the river there is an interesting mix of buildings, including an old warehouse, a modern hotel, shops and restaurants.



Ian

