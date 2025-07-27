Bindweed and Bee

Taken at Sutton Bank on the western edge of the North York Moors, a couple of weeks ago, and a bee busily at work collecting nectar.



Hedge bindweed and field bindweed are often regarded as weeds, though they are UK native wildflowers and are beneficial to wildlife. The leaves of hedge bindweed are a food source for some beetles and the caterpillars of many moths, including convolvulus hawk-moth, elephant hawk-moth and rosy wave moth. The flowers of both types are good for pollinators, attracting bees, butterflies and hoverflies.



However, both plants display characteristics often associated with weeds. They compete with other plants for moisture, nutrients, space and light. Their twining stems can smother other plants and due to their deep, extensive root systems, they are difficult to eradicate, making them unwelcome in many areas of a garden.



Ian