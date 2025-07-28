Great Hall, Burghley House

Burghley House, on the edge of Stamford in Lincolnshire, daties back to Elizabethan times. It was built in the 16th century and was at that time one of the grandest houses in the country. It was one of the places Katharine was able to visit and photograph recently when she went to stay with our daughter Louise.



This shot shows the Great Hall, which was originally used as a banqueting hall, it was used for that purpose again when Queen Victoria visited in 1844. It is used today for concerts and social events. The hall is over 60 feet (18 metres) in height, 68 feet (20.7 metres) long and 30 feet (9.1 metres) wide. It has a spectacular example of a double hammer-beam roof.



Sadly, it is somewhere I haven't yet visited, but it is on my to-do list. Perhaps next time I visit Louise there will be an opportunity for a trip to see it.



Ian