Photo 3293
The Heaven Room, Burghley House
An amazing room, with this impressive ceiling, with figures continuing down the walls - described as Antonio Verrio's greatest masterpiece, the decoration shows scenes from ancient mythology.
Katharine took this photo on her recent visit to Louise and her family.
Ian
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Tags
architecture
stamford
burghley house
heaven room
