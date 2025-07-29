Previous
The Heaven Room, Burghley House by fishers
Photo 3293

The Heaven Room, Burghley House

An amazing room, with this impressive ceiling, with figures continuing down the walls - described as Antonio Verrio's greatest masterpiece, the decoration shows scenes from ancient mythology.

Katharine took this photo on her recent visit to Louise and her family.

Ian
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
