Previous
Photo 3294
So Which is my Best Side?
Another shot that Katharine took at Burghley House, this time of one of the many sculptures in the gardens.
A rather graceful grey heron is reflected in two mirrors, giving three different views of it.
Burghley House has a different sculpture trail each year, with a large number of artworks on display in interesting and varied garden views.
Ian
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
1
0
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3294
photos
93
followers
33
following
902% complete
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
sculpture
,
stamford
,
burghley house
Judith Johnson
ace
We haven't been there for a long time, but they do have a superb sculpture garden. A super interesting viewpoint
July 30th, 2025
