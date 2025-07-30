Previous
So Which is my Best Side?

Another shot that Katharine took at Burghley House, this time of one of the many sculptures in the gardens.

A rather graceful grey heron is reflected in two mirrors, giving three different views of it.

Burghley House has a different sculpture trail each year, with a large number of artworks on display in interesting and varied garden views.

Ian
Judith Johnson ace
We haven't been there for a long time, but they do have a superb sculpture garden. A super interesting viewpoint
July 30th, 2025  
