Jigsaw Puzzle

Our two youngest grandchildren saw this jigsaw while shopping with Lucy a while back, and they thought it would be ideal for me on Fathers Day, so it was my present at the end of June.



I didn't start it until last weekend, because we were expecting a visit from Lucy and her family, and both her children love jigsaw puzzles, so if I got it partly done I knew there would be help with the rest - and they didn't fail me, the jigsaw became very popular until it was complete.



The children were quite correct to think this puzzle was a good idea, since I spent over 30 years of my working life at what started as a Rowntree factory in York, and was later taken over by Nestle. Much of the time I worked as a production planner, and at various times I worked on six of the products in this jigsaw. Quite a few products of rivals can be seen as well, and it was interesting to see how competition between the different brands developed.



Quite a few products here are no longer on sale, and are sadly missed, and some of them have new varieties. The Kit Kat here is a 4 finger one, with an old style wrapper. Later a chunky Kit Kat was launched and became a massive success with a younger age group.



Ian



