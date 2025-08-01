York Skyline

On Wednesday, Katharine went with Lucy and her family to Cliffords Tower in York. Cliffords Tower is the surviving remnant of York Castle, and it is situated close to the river on the south side of the city centre.



A major renovation a few years ago has made new parts of the building accessible, and a network of walkways give interesting new views of the building. At the highest level a new roof gives easier access to enjiy the views over the city. Here Katharine has pointed her camera towards York Minster, perhaps the most well known building in the city.



In the foreground is the spire of what was St Mary's Church, now a space with a Van Gogh Immersive experience.



Immediately in front of the Minster central tower is the lantern tower of All Saints Church, and on the left of the Minster is the tower of St Williams Church. York city centre has a lot of churches, though some have found new uses while others have been demolished.



Below the towers and spires is a network of narrow streets that have developed through Roman, Saxon, Viking and Medieval times, and quite a lot of old buildings survive along these roads. It's a fascinating place to explore, with so many interesting places to see in a relatively compact area.



Ian