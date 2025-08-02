Sign up
Previous
Photo 3297
Pumpkin Flower
I've not really looked closely at a pumpkin flower before, but it is really quite attractive, with the lovely intricate patterns of the veins, especially towards the edges of the petals.
I saw this in the Homestead Park in York a few days ago, along with its insect visitor.
Ian
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
1
0
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3297
photos
93
followers
33
following
Tags
yellow
,
petals
,
pumpkin flower
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love pumpkin and marrow flowers - they always remind me of each other. Lovely shot.
August 2nd, 2025
