Pumpkin Flower by fishers
Photo 3297

Pumpkin Flower

I've not really looked closely at a pumpkin flower before, but it is really quite attractive, with the lovely intricate patterns of the veins, especially towards the edges of the petals.

I saw this in the Homestead Park in York a few days ago, along with its insect visitor.

Ian
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love pumpkin and marrow flowers - they always remind me of each other. Lovely shot.
August 2nd, 2025  
